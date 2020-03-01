Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) Given $19.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Diamond Eagle Acquisition an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,068. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 0.07.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Vertiv Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Eagle Acquisition (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.