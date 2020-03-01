Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Reaches Market Cap of $12.55 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for $7.29 or 0.00085220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and $62,893.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00497290 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.11 or 0.06329666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00064052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029915 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011675 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,481 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower.

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

