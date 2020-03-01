Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

FANG traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. 4,758,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,800. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

