DigitalBits Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $81,089.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $81,089.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00998205 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000801 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,825,627 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

