Digitex Futures One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $26.71 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.02691367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00222641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00132111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,516,466 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

