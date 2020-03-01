DigixDAO (DGD) Price Reaches $40.37 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $80.74 million and approximately $589,478.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $40.37 or 0.00472190 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, Livecoin, Radar Relay and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.02623515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220506 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, BigONE, Gate.io, AirSwap, Livecoin, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Huobi, OKEx, Liqui and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

