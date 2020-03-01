DIMCOIN (DIM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $301,237.00 and $2,115.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Cryptopia, Coinbe, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

