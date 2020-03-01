Dimecoin (DIME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $234.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $234.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019675 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003962 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004595 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000359 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 178.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.