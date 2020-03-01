Dimension Chain Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. In the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $60.32 million and $1.25 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030578 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

