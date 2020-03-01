Dinastycoin (DCY) Achieves Market Cap of $493,624.00

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Dinastycoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $493,624.00 and $27.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin (DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

