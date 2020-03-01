Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.30 ($4.57).

Several brokerages have commented on DLG. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 307 ($4.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 335.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.21.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

