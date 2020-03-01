district0x (DNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. district0x has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $156,951.00 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last week, district0x has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

district0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, Mercatox, Binance, ABCC, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

