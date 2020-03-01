Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

