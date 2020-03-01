DMarket Market Capitalization Reaches $9.90 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and $1.05 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002028 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.02605022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Tidex, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

