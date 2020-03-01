DMarket Tops 1-Day Volume of $581,083.00 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. DMarket has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $581,083.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMarket has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001962 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Upbit and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.02673028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00223592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

