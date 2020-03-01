DogeCash Market Capitalization Tops $27,331.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $27,331.00 and $1.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00342038 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007731 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000189 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

