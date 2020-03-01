Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.89.

DOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$39.46 on Friday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$33.00 and a 1 year high of C$52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.41.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$947.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.85 million. Research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 96,700 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.40, for a total transaction of C$4,293,789.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,724,160.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

