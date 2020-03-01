DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMZPY opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

