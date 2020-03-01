Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 683,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

DPZ stock traded down $8.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $381.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,813 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,905 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.11.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

