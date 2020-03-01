Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DPZ opened at $339.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.97. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.11.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,813 shares of company stock worth $22,250,905. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

