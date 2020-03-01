Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 15.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

DORM opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

