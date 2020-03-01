DPRating Hits Market Capitalization of $341,792.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, DPRating has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $341,792.00 and $58,998.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Hotbit, Gate.io and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02656570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00220914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00131499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating’s total supply is 9,798,563,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,031,479 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com.

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, UEX, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

