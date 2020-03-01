Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Hits $0.0809 on Major Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $28.21 million and approximately $6,955.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.02691367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00222641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00132111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.