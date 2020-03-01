Dragon Option (DRAGON) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,435.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $7,274.00 and $1,435.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Hoo, ABCC and BigONE. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,133,595 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, ABCC and Hoo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

