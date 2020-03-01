Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Capitalization Tops $15.05 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and $32,118.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.15 or 0.02637770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00220565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00132171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Gate.io, CoinExchange, IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.