DREP (DREP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $309,929.00

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. DREP has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $309,929.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.02620161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00221327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00132352 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

