Duality Advisers LP Acquires 8,279 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 207.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO opened at $240.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.78 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.48 and its 200 day moving average is $231.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,082 shares of company stock worth $6,356,333 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

