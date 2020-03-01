Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 314,882 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.28% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 97,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. SM Energy Co has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $688.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,956.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

