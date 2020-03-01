Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 66,161 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 36,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

NYSE:BWA opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.