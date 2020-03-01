Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,321,000 after buying an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $141.30 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.57 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.49 and a 200-day moving average of $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

