Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 26,573 Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,202,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after purchasing an additional 279,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

