Duality Advisers LP Cuts Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149,248 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,441,000 after buying an additional 579,598 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,751,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after buying an additional 94,886 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 264.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 31,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,651,000 after buying an additional 221,505 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

