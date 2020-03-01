Duality Advisers LP Cuts Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156,735 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,768,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,304,000 after buying an additional 626,014 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $9,404,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after buying an additional 521,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after buying an additional 450,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Regions Financial stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

