Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 591.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Realty Income by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 54.4% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 16.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of O stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

