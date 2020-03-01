Duality Advisers LP Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.06.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $75,223.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,793 shares of company stock valued at $308,214. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

