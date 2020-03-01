Duality Advisers LP Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,676 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,442,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,318 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in eBay by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,850,014 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $211,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,472 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,576,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,361 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.68.

Shares of EBAY opened at $34.64 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

