Duality Advisers LP Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,610 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 688.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,903,000 after acquiring an additional 583,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3,862.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,214,000 after acquiring an additional 538,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,077,000 after acquiring an additional 362,956 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after acquiring an additional 224,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

NYSE:CB opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $131.63 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.