Duality Advisers LP Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,281 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

