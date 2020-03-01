Duality Advisers LP Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

NYSE:GL opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.