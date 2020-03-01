Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,285,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,895,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,808,000 after acquiring an additional 920,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

