Duality Advisers LP Purchases 13,792 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $925,953.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,988.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,616.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

MTH opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

