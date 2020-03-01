Duality Advisers LP Raises Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 176.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,067 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,511,420.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 151,152 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 151,142 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,072 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 132,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.44. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.