Duality Advisers LP Sells 17,394 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,296 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,122. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

