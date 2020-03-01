Duality Advisers LP Sells 34,060 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,060 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $41,248,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $218.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

