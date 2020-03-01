Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,955 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 44.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total value of $880,195.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,452,200.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $17,700,329. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

Equinix stock opened at $572.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $610.32 and its 200 day moving average is $573.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $420.00 and a 52-week high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

