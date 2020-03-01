Duality Advisers LP Sells 43,111 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,111 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 171.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 307,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in General Dynamics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 873,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 49.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 162.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 152,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.50 and its 200 day moving average is $182.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $155.47 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

