Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,715 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $47.08 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBI. UBS Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

