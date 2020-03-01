Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 170.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

