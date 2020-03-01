DubaiCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $572.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $282,667.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00023848 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015789 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00013376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00021735 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007282 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007994 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

