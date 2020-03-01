DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.0649 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $276,518.00 and approximately $583.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000753 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023766 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021008 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007899 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

